‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Confirms Major Freeza vs. Broly Battle

Since the first sets of promo images for Dragon Ball Super: Broly started hitting the Internet, fans have noticed details that suggest that this canonized re-telling of the Legendary Super Saiyan’s story would establish a major connection between Freeza and Broly. Well, the official Dragon Ball Super movie trailer confirms fan suspicions, but also teases one epic battle that will take place between Broly and Freeza!

This trailer is not shy about letting us know – in no uncertain terms – that “Broly vs. Freiza” is going to happen! The fight even gets its own title card in the trailer, and a quick scene shows Freeza gloating over what a magnificent power Broly is – until the Legendary Super Saiyan turns on him, and knocks Freeza right out of frame with a massive blow!

This moment feeds back into the theory that we here at Comicbook.com/Anime spotted early on. In Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it seems as though Broly and his father Paragus are in Freeza’s army at some point (present or past). However, whatever is controlling Broly seems to get lost or destroyed, leaving the mysterious Saiyan warrior free to go into a Berserker Super Saiyan mode that could threaten the universe, from the looks of it. Given Freeza’s history with the destruction of the Saiyan homeworld, Planet Vegeta, this battle could be intensely personal and emotional – which does not bode well for Freeza.

In a fun little observation from our Megan Peters (on location at San Diego Comic-Con), it looks like Freeza may drop F-bomb when he sees Broly coming – and why wouldn’t he? Even Vegeta has some dirty words when trying to defend against Broly’s assault; clearly the characters of Dragon Ball Super aren’t used to struggling against a power like this, anymore.

Indeed, Broly’s power levels are going to be a major focus for fans when Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits, as the canonized rankings are always a point of heated debate. Will Golden Freeza be able to stand up at all to the Legendary Super Saiyan’s power? We’ve never really known Freeza to be an easy mark for a beatdown, so the same question that’s looming over Goku and Vegeta looms over the Evil Emperor, as well: will he have to power-up in some way to finally beat Broly?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly comes to theaters in Japan on Dec. 14, 2018. It is expected to reach the United States in mid-January 2019.