‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals HQ Character Designs

The Dragon Ball Super movie is one of the most anticipated anime releases this year as fans have been hungry for more of the franchise after Toei Animation brought the series to an end earlier this year.

Now that Toei Animation has revealed high quality images of the character designs, excited fans can now closely examine what each character will look like when the film premieres.

High res look at Naohiro Shintani’s designs thanks to the lovely @ErrenVanDuine. Seriously impressed. Any fears I had about Vegeta’s face are gone. Very happy. pic.twitter.com/S0fQnowHiy — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) May 22, 2018

Thanks to Twitter users @AnimeAjay and @ErrenVanDuine, fans now have a better look at the upgraded designs for Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus. Like Goku, Vegeta and Piccolo both have softer edges, yet still have an intense face. These are just as impressive up close and really hype up the final film.

Along with these designs, Toei Animation has also revealed what Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta, along with Beerus and Whis as well. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. It makes a ton of sense given Shintani’s impressive resume includes projects such as One Piece Film Z.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.