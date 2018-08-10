‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Teases Broly’s Mysterious Mission and Super Saiyan Power

The Dragon Ball Super movie official site has launched a whole new series of character bios for Dragon Ball Super: Broly – including new details about the titular Saiyan powerhouse himself. Check out the latest on this new canon version of Broly, below:

“Broly (VA: Bin Shimada): One of the few Saiyan survivors. A mysterious Saiyan who Goku and Vegeta have never seen before. His motive for coming to Earth is…” His beefy form is once again labeled “Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power) https://t.co/vmE36nvwrY pic.twitter.com/2mGROQDKaP — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 10, 2018



As Broly’s bio reveals (as translated by @Herms98):

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Broly (VA: Bin Shimada): One of the few Saiyan survivors. A mysterious Saiyan who Goku and Vegeta have never seen before. His motive for coming to Earth is…” His beefy form is once again labeled “Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power)”

Fans have immediately pounced on the ellipses that are used to keep us from actually knowing the mysterious purpose for Broly finally coming to Earth. That aspect of Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s storyline has been kept conspicuously vague, which suggests that it could be a crucial hinge in not just the film’s story – but possibly the larger Dragon Ball mythos, which will be greatly affected by this first film in the series. Given how Dragon Ball Super: Broly is being positioned as a major bridge between the end of the Dragon Ball Super anime and the start of the next series, Broly’s motivations could help redefine the entire role of the Saiyan race, within the series.

The other big takeaway from this character bio is that Broly’s powered up form is once again referred to as “Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power),” which has been a major debate within the fandom. Now that Broly is joining Dragon Ball canon, it’s been a big question of whether or not he’ll retain the status of being a “Legendary Super Saiyan” – especially since that mantle has been officially passed on to Kale of Universe 6. Calling Broly SSJ (Full Power) may be an indication that his role within the Dragon Ball mythos has been altered; then again, certain translations of other Dragon Ball Super: Broly promo materials has kept the LSSJ name intact. It seems that it will be up to the movie itself to finally clarify the matter, as part of its story.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.