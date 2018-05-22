‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Art Imagines a Stunning Goku and Vegeta Team-Up

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie has the fandom hyped, especially with the knowledge that series creator Akira Toriyama is putting in real effort to make this the best Dragon Ball movie yet, with a storyline that could be a serious game-changer for the franchise. Recently we debuted some of the first official artwork of the new Dragon Ball Super movie character designs, and those new images of Goku and Vegeta have already inspired some fans to put time and effort into some early fan artwork:

This artwork comes by way of Blastrider (aka PeculiarDoc) over at DeviantART. It basically takes the the character designs for Goku and Vegeta that were recently revealed in some Dragon Ball Super movie promo art, and gives the formal Saiyan rivals a nice, chummy, moment to share. While things look pretty chill in this image (pun), the frozen tundra terrain in the background is a callback to the first Dragon Ball Super movie trailer, which saw Goku battling his mysterious new opponent on just such a planet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t know, this Dragon Ball Super movie will be set in multiple time periods, and will visit multiple planets, as well. It’s said that it will flesh out some of the canonized history of Universe 7’s Saiyans and their original homeworld, Sadala, as well as Freeza’s shadow over that history. For many fans, the ominous tagline that “Earth Has Goku” stands out, as it implies Goku’s new opponent may hail from a different planet – possibly being the very first Super Saiyan that Sadala ever produced!

In the midst of all this, we’ve heard very little about what Vegeta’s actual role in the Dragon Ball Super movie will be, although fans seem to be loving the character’s design for the film. Indeed, so many of the details for this film have yet to be revealed, leaving fans chomping at the bit for hints and/or leaks, as we all wait for that much-anticipated full trailer.

Until that time arrives, you can check out more of the official Dragon Ball Super movie character art, or some fan art inspirations, all listed below:

All in all, the stylistic changes are probably going to be hard for some fans to accept, at first, but there’s also a good chance that this could become the new standard for Dragon Ball, going forward. So fans probably need to get used to it sooner, before later.

******

Are you liking the look of the Dragon Ball Super movie so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.