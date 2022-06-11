Dragon Ball Super Confirms Next Anime Project Is Already Underway

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has already hit theaters in Japan, with the film slated to arrive in North America this August as spoilers for the story that sees Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the return of the Red Ribbon Army are swarming the internet. Now, a new major update from one of the heads of the franchise, Akio Iyoku, confirms that work is already underway when it comes to the next animated project of the Shonen franchise, confirming that Akira Toriyama's beloved series doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon.

Currently, there are no plans for Dragon Ball Super's television series to return, though there are plenty of tales from the manga that have yet to be animated. With the likes of the Moro Arc and Granolah The Survivor Arc being prime material for a comeback, it will be interesting to see how the events of Super Hero come into play within the future of the Shonen franchise. No details have been given with regards to what this new project will be or what the story will entail though that won't stop fans, and ourselves, from speculating.

In the latest issue of V Jump, Iyoku had this to say when it came to the work that was currently underway on a new Dragon Ball Super anime project:

"Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a movie that was made not only for the Japanese audience but with the whole world in mind. Dragon Ball is a series that Japan is very proud of, so we felt a sense of responsibility while working on the movie. We're indeed releasing it in America this summer as well! What? "What comes next"? Well, if you're asking, a new entry on the series is already in the making! Super Hero took us five years to make, so it's only natural we're already working on what comes next! Toriyama-sensei himself is always working on new Dragon Ball concepts and ideas, after all. We're all thinking about what we want to show the world next."

Via DBS Hype