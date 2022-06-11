Dragon Ball Super: Toei Animators Transform Super Hero From 3-D to 2-D

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn't just known for swapping out Goku and Vegeta for Gohan and Piccolo when it comes to the return of the Red Ribbon Army, it is also known for switching out the traditional two-dimensional animation style for a three-dimensional one. While the response to this change has been mixed across the board, one popular Youtuber has managed to assemble a number of animators that are currently working at Toei to imagine what the movie might look like if it stuck to the original style of the Shonen franchise.

Super Hero is already out in theaters in Japan, though fans in North America and around the world will have to wait until August of this summer to see the arrival of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Unfortunately, because of this fact, spoilers for the next film in Dragon Ball Super are arriving online at a frantic pace, giving many fans an idea of what happens in Super Hero and which characters change as a result of the battle against the Red Ribbon Army. While Dragon Ball Super has yet to announce when, or if, the television series will return, the future of the franchise is certainly set to change astronomically as a result of the summer release.

Youtube Totally Not Mark assembled a number of Toei Animation animators, including the likes of Andie Chu, Barkarott, and Glas, to imagine what the upcoming adventure of Gohan, Piccolo, Pan, and the other Z-Fighters might have looked like if the Shonen movie decided to stick with the animation style of the franchise's past:

In the pages of the manga, Gohan and Piccolo are currently nowhere to be found in the Granolah The Survivor Arc, the latest arc that has seen a new intergalactic bounty hunter introduced to Dragon Ball Super. With both Goku and Vegeta currently having their hands full battling the strongest member of the criminal organization known as the Heeters, Gas, it will be interesting to see when the major events of Super Hero will be referenced in the story currently being printed in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

What do you think of these wild new takes on the characters of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Do you want the series to continue to use a 2-D style for the return of the television show? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.