‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React to Broly’s New Design

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially bringing a new and most likely improved Broly into the franchise canon proper, fans were anxious to see exactly what the fan-favorite villain would look.

Officially revealed on the Twitter account for Shueisha’s V-Jump, the new Broly has inspired much more of a positive reaction toward the film than before. The addition of Broly initially was divisive among fans, with Broly being one of the more loved or loathed movie exclusive characters originally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But the new design gives him a completely updated color palette and body style, which looks even better in Super Saiyan form, and it’s completely changed opinions on his upcoming appearance. It’s nothing but hype now.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Broly’s new design in Dragon Ball Super, and let us know what you think in the comments!

The Emoji Say it All

Lookin’ Like A Snack

WHY BROLY LOOKIN ON SNACC MODE ALPHA? DAWG THIS NEW DESIGN IS FLAMES, IDC pic.twitter.com/24AXcGGQfD — AfroSenju XL™ (@AfroSenju) July 16, 2018

Truly Greater Than

New Broly > OG Broly design. I’m officially sold on the rebirth. pic.twitter.com/Wu9RD3YOrn — Dino (@Rhymestyle) July 16, 2018

He is Though

New Broly design is pretty hot — ✨Maria MsDBZbae?✨ (@MsDBZbabe) July 16, 2018

My Whole Heart Belongs to Broly

GOODNESS GRIEF BROLY IS LOOKIN RIDICULOUS MY WHOLE HEART pic.twitter.com/s1KvcXrzgg — nexus (@NumbNexus) July 16, 2018

Broly’s a Rad Dude

Broly’s new design is RAD!! pic.twitter.com/MEeqryAvn9 — Captain Branflakes (@BryanSalter) July 16, 2018

Approved!

As a big Broly fan, this pleases me greatly. pic.twitter.com/T8MkJoGsOQ — ?Joshua Gorgon? (@IgnantVegeta) July 16, 2018

What’s His Connection to Freeza?

Oh hey, Broly is using the armor that the new Frieza forces had during the Resurrection movie/arc.



Inb4 Frieza (or someone from his army) kept him a secret because of his power but used him to conquer more planets. pic.twitter.com/XcbtsHILYc — Linkabel (@AbelMunizJr) July 16, 2018

More Feral Than Before

Broly looks great. He looks so much more feral than before. It fits his savage personality. pic.twitter.com/wcZipFNElU — (Eric) (@AgeOfMyself) July 16, 2018

Cleansed of All Doubt

*Every doubt about Broly out of my body* https://t.co/1UpCISQAtK — Rblast is JUSTICE (@RblastisMe) July 15, 2018

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.