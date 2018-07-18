Anime

'Dragon Ball Super' Fans React to Broly's New Design

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially bringing a new and most likely improved Broly into the […]

By

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially bringing a new and most likely improved Broly into the franchise canon proper, fans were anxious to see exactly what the fan-favorite villain would look.

Officially revealed on the Twitter account for Shueisha’s V-Jump, the new Broly has inspired much more of a positive reaction toward the film than before. The addition of Broly initially was divisive among fans, with Broly being one of the more loved or loathed movie exclusive characters originally.

But the new design gives him a completely updated color palette and body style, which looks even better in Super Saiyan form, and it’s completely changed opinions on his upcoming appearance. It’s nothing but hype now.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Broly’s new design in Dragon Ball Super, and let us know what you think in the comments!

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

