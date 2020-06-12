Dragon Ball Super Releases Preview For New Manga Volume

✖

Dragon Ball Super's manga has continued telling the story of Goku and Vegeta following the conclusion of the anime and the Tournament of Power, but a preview for the next volume of the publication revisits the events of the arc that introduced both Jiren and the transformation known as Ultra Instinct! With the tournament giving us the opportunity to see a number of different realities clash in one big landscape, we got to see a number of Z Fighters gain the spotlight for the first time in awhile as the conclusion of Dragon Ball Super's arrived with a bang!

The events of the Tournament of Power in the manga were slightly different from what we saw in the anime, with some of the chapters actually arriving after the anime had already shown them. For example, when the fused character of Kefla arrived on the scene as a part of the tournament, she was not eliminated by Goku like the anime, but was rather brought down by his son, Gohan! Another big change was that Goku never used Kaioken while in his Super Saiyan Blue transformation, which was a specific anime only power boost that never made its way into the events of the manga!

Viz Media shared the new preview via their Official Social Media Account from Dragon Ball Super's manga, showing us the conclusion of the Tournament of Power that featured the battle between Ultra Instinct Goku and the universe 11 warrior known as Jiren in their attempts to save their respective universes:

Read a free preview of Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 9: https://t.co/eK76Mzwo0O — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 12, 2020

The manga has continued with Viz Media releasing new chapters online, following Goku, Vegeta, and their friends currently fighting against the sorcerer known as Moro, who is attempting to steal energy throughout the universe which he adds to his own power level. With Goku recently being defeated by the nefarious antagonist, fans have been rallying behind the arrival of Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans, as he just completed his training on the Planet Yardrat. Having learned Instant Transmission on the planet that taught it to Goku, fans are waiting to see what new powers the Saiyan warrior will unleash.

