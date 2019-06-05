Should Dragon Ball Super’s Next Movie Adapt Moro’s Arc?

Dragon Ball Super found massive success at the box office this year thanks to the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Now it’s being reported that Toei Animation is working on a new Dragon Ball Super movie, but no details have been given, other than the following:

“Now for our next steps, we are steadily preparing for the next movie,” Toei Exec Akio Iyoku said. “Broly was so strong that I think the next one will probably be totally different. I’ve overcome various hurdles with parts of Broly, so I won’t get burned out. I think that Dragon Ball will continue on, so I want fans to look forward to it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, that little blurb has gotten Dragon Ball Super fans speculating like crazy, but one question we have is: Should the next Dragon Ball Super movie adapt the Moro story arc that’s currently running through the manga?

The official name for the current manga arc is the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc, and has introduced a fearsome new villain name “Planet-Eater Moro,” a powerful fighter and even more powerful sorcerer, who has escaped imprisonment by the Galactic Patrol after being locked up for ten million years. When Moro gets loose, he hooks up with an ex-Freeza Force member and heads to New Namek, beginning a campaign of carnage and murder to collect all seven Namekian Dragon Balls, in order to achieve a big wish: restoring the his magic, which the Grand Supreme Kai, Daikaioh, sealed away in order to stop Moro during their epic battle 10 million years prior. Goku and Vegeta join with elite officers of the Galactic Patrol to track Moro to New Namek and stop him; unfortunately, Moro’s energy-consuming powers prove to be a major Saiyan deterrent, sapping Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan energies, and allowing Moro to nearly beat them to death.

In the latest chapters of the story, Majin Buu arrives on New Namek along with the Galactic Patrol, and thanks to his unique powers and fusion with Daikaioh, Buu proves to be the ultimate weapon against Moro. However, just when victory looks close, Moro’s accomplice gets the Dragon Balls and summons the Namekian Dragon God Porunga, who restores Moro’s magic, and enacts a game-changing third wish that has yet to be revealed. Where the manga stands now, Daikaioh has taken over Buu’s body and is leading Goku and Vegeta into a final battle with Moro!

If you can’t tell from that breakdown, the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc would make for a great movie – possibly a much better format for the story than a block of anime episodes. The arc moves quickly in a relatively short span of time; features some pretty fierce (and gruesome) battles; and introduces a villain that is quickly becoming one of Dragon Ball fans’ favorites. It’s also a great way to keep the onscreen version of Dragon Ball Super aligned with the manga, while still freeing up the anime series to break some new ground.

Would you like to see Moro’s arc adapted for the next Dragon Ball Super movie? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.