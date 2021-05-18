Dragon Ball Super's Next Film Shouldn't Feature Goku Or Vegeta

✖

Dragon Ball Super's next anime film has been announced to release next year, and while there have been next to no details about the next installment for Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise, we think now is the perfect time to set Goku and Vegeta aside for this one adventure. With a quote from Akira Toriyama stating that the film will most likely not be focused on "power", but instead will be shining the spotlight on a new unique story, perhaps this movie can finally give us an adventure starring one of the other characters of the universe dominated by Saiyans.

Now to be fair, Dragon Ball Super has been good about giving the opportunity for some of the Z Fighters that aren't fully blooded Saiyans the opportunity to shine. During the Tournament of Power, Goku and Vegeta were joined by the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, Master Roshi, Krillin, Freeza, and the Androids in a bid to save their universe from destruction that was inadvertently caused by Son himself. Later on, during the Moro Arc, the sequel series even gave Yamcha and Chaotzu some major return appearances as they helped battle against the scores of henchmen that were attempting to make ready the Earth for their master's arrival.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Not focusing on Goku and Vegeta in the next film would wildly swing open the doors to the lesser characters that don't get nearly as much attention and not just focus on the next level of Super Saiyan that could be achieved. While it certainly could dedicate its run time to the other Z Fighters, the universe of Dragon Ball Super has presented so many different universes to us that anyone would make for an interesting addition to the franchise with an anime movie diving into them.

With the previous film focusing on the arrival of the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly to the main canon of the Shonen series, this new film could also focus predominantly on both him and his fellow denizens of the alien world that they now call home. There's a lot of room for character development to be explored in this upcoming film, and the sky is the limit if the next Dragon Ball Super animated entry decided to kick Goku and Vegeta to the curb for the time being.

Who would you want to see the movie focus on when it arrives next year? Which Dragon Ball characters are in dire need of a rebirth? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.