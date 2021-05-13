Dragon Ball Super Interview Prompts Speculation About the Show's Return

✖

It has been years since Dragon Ball Super graced our televisions with new episodes, but fans have never given up hope the show would return. The fandom is eternally hopeful Goku will make those dreams come true, and he took a step in the right direction this month. It was announced a movie is being made for Dragon Ball Super, and a new interview has fans speculating a TV show will follow.

But before you get your hopes up, let's all take a deep breath. The situation is more complicated than fans might realize.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The whole situation began when Dragon Ball's official new website posted a recent interview with Jay Dominguito, an animator who hails from the Philippines. The interview, which was posted in both English and Japanese on the site, made waves with translation one. It seemed to confirm a new anime was being worked on, but the Japanese text says differently.

It turns out the English interview on the official website was auto-translated, so professionals tackled it once fans started buzzing. Users like Cipher_db make an important distinction as they note Dominguito says "looking forward to seeing if there's a new animated TV series to continue on from Dragon Ball Super."

As you can see, a simple translation snafu from the official Dragon Ball website led to this confusion, so you cannot blame fans here. The page might want to bring in some actual translators to prevent future blips like this, especially in light of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie. Fans worldwide are going to want accurate information on the project, and auto-translations are not a great look for Toei Animation right now.

What do you make of this whole ordeal...? Do you think the television return of Dragon Ball Super is on the horizon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.