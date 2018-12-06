‘Dragon Ball Super’ to Air One-Hour ‘Broly’ Special

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has felt like the biggest film in the franchise thus far, and that’s because Toei Animation has gone to great lengths to make it feel that way in both Japan and the United States.

The film is near its full premiere in Japan, and to celebrate, Fuji TV will be airing a one-hour special celebrating Dragon Ball Super: Broly on December 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fuji TV will air some sort of special program celebrating the release of DBS: Broly on Sunday December 2nd at 9:00 AM in Japan (Super’s old time-slot). pic.twitter.com/uDdCoeilTJ — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 22, 2018

As noted by @Herms98 on Twitter, Fuji Tv will air a special program celebrating Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s release on Sunday, December 2 at 9:00AM in Japan. This is notable because this is the same time slot which Dragon Ball Super used to air in. As @Herms98 also notes, details of the new special are currently unannounced, bans should keep their anticipations leveled.

It’s most likely not a new episode or anything like that, as One Piece and Ge Ge Ge no Kitaro are on break for the week, but it might contain some previously unseen elements of the new film. Whether it be new footage, or even behind-the-scenes information previously unknown, the new special could elaborate on some things. Or it could absolutely not and just recount previously known information. Still, fans will be keeping their eyes peeled on Japan as the release of the film gets closer.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, not too many days after this new special airs. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”