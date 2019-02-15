‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases the Source of Moro’s Magic

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has kicked off a new arc after the events of the anime series and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and has introduced the terrifying sorcerer Planet Eater Moro. But unlike the previous magic villain in the series, Moro’s magic power may be coming from a scary place.

The latest chapter of the series begins to tease the source of Moro’s magic as he states that some of his magic returned to him during his imprisonment, and it may be tied into his life-absorbing powers.

When Goku scans for Moro’s chi, he describes it as a mass of people screaming in pain. It’s there Merus of the Galactic Patrol explains that Moro’s known for absorbing the life force of planets and turning it into energy, and thus his power is a “mass of slaughtered souls.” As Moro describes it, his magical power is currently in a “pathetic state” since there seems to be a greater amount of life in the universe since he was imprisoned ten thousand years ago.

So not only is his power directly tied into how many lives he’s absorbed, it seems his magic is in tune with the amount of life force in the universe. He’s in such a weak state thanks to the amount of living beings that it’s a better idea to seek out the Dragon Balls on the New Planet Namek rather than try and just absorb planets the way he used to.

Some of his energy returned to him while he was in prison, but there’s currently no explanation as to how he managed to get some of his magic. Hopefully more answers as to the source of Moro’s ancient magic will be revealed as the newest arc of Dragon Ball Super continues.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

