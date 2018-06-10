‘Dragon Ball Super’ Walks Back Major Fusion Rule

Dragon Ball Super has reached a critical stage of the Future Trunks arc as the fusion of Zamasu and Goku Black is much too tough for Goku and Vegeta to defeat as they are. Not only does this fight mean the return of a long awaited fusion between the two, it also retcons a major aspect of the series.

The last time the Potara earrings were used for fusion in Dragon Ball Z, they permanently fused two individuals together when used. But in Super that’s changed to a simple one-hour time limit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Goku brings up the idea of fusing with Vegeta again, Vegeta hates the idea because the thought of being stuck with Goku forever would be a tough one. Goku asks about the last time they fused, because he and Vegeta split shortly after they were absorbed by Buu.

But Gowasu explains that permanent fusions only apply to Supreme Kai. Non-Supreme Kai beings only stay fused for an hour. So the idea of fusing doesn’t bother the both fo them that much because they only have to battle for an hour. This is ultimately the argument Vegeta needs, and he eventually agrees to the fusion because of it.

Now that the Potara fusion is less risky for those who use it, perhaps it is all the more of a useful tool for future fights. Fans love it when Goku and Vegeta fuse, and even more so when the Potara are involved. So now with this new time limit, maybe there’s more of a chance to see them in the future?

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.