Dragon Ball Super Promo Hints At The Secret Wish of Bardock

The Granolah The Survivor Arc didn’t just introduce us to a brand new opponent to the Z-Fighters in the intergalactic bounty hunter hellbent on revenge against the Saiyan race, it also focused on a past story of Bardock, the father of Goku. Now, the next chapter of the manga is set to reveal even more about Bardock and specifically, how he was able to defeat the Heeter known as Gas in a one-on-one fight to help protect the citizens of the Planet Cereal.

Bardock might have attempted to save the Planet Vegeta from being destroyed by Frieza, but his power level at the time made it impossible to score a victory against the much more powerful villain. Clocking in at around ten thousand, Goku’s father wasn’t able to reach the heights of Super Saiyan during his initial conflict against Frieza, though a unique animated special was eventually released that imagined Bardock traveling to the past and becoming a Super Saiyan while battling against one of Frieza’s ancestors. While this television special may or may not be canon to the franchise, it’s clear that Bardock is set to have new secrets revealed about him during this trip to Cereal’s past.

Twitter User Herms98 broke down the new preview for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, which hints that the Namekian Minaito might have used Cereal’s dragon balls to give Bardock a boost in his fight against Gas, though its yet to be seen whether this upgrade might have come with a cost:

Gas is sick of Bardock’s annoying attacks. He can’t waste any more time, so he decides to unleash his instincts a little bit. Meanwhile, Monaito takes out the dragon balls. It’s forbidden to use them for their own sake, but using them for an alien should be OK. pic.twitter.com/3oJ1Mq30CW — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 14, 2022

As we’ve seen with Granolah, amplifying a character’s power level is something of a monkey’s paw via the dragon balls of Cereal, with the intergalactic bounty hunter’s newfound strength causing his lifespan to reduce to only three years time. With Gas using the dragon balls to amplify his own strength, it will be interesting to see what tactic Goku and Vegeta are able to use in taking on the current strongest being in the universe and how Bardock’s fight from the past will come into play.

Do you think Bardock defeated Gas as a result of the dragon balls of Cereal? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.