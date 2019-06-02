Adult Swim Executives Address Dragon Ball Super Quality Controversy

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run has crossed the halfway mark of the Tournament of Power on Toonami, and while it has provided all sorts of big moments something else it has been providing is stirring a bit of a controversy amongst fans. In the last few episodes of the series, there has been a notable frame rate dip during some of the fights, and it happened in the latest broadcast as well. This had fans asking Adult Swim themselves about the situation, and they responded.

SVP and Creative Director of Adult Swim, and Toonami co-creator, Jason DeMarco responded to the fan inquiries on Twitter and confirmed that Adult Swim is indeed looking into the cause of the frame rate issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#toonami fans, we are aware of last night’s DBZ frame rate issue. Will be looking into it. Thanks for the heads up. It’s most likely some weird technical thing either on our end or the distrubutor’s. We’ll get to the bottom of it. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/IkU20WPbqH — LORD DEATH DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) June 2, 2019

Taking to Twitter, DeMarco stated, “#toonami fans, [We] are aware of last night’s DBZ frame rate issue. Will be looking into it. Thanks for the heads up. It’s most likely some weird technical thing either on our end or the distrubutor’s. We’ll get to the bottom of it.” For those unfamiliar with the issue, the frame rate of the fights have seemingly stuttered at very specific moments with the episode airing near still images that flicker in and out.

A montage of most of the scenes affected by frame dropping this week. Makes the episode near unwatchable in some parts.@Clarknova1 @FUNimation #dragonballsuper #Toonami pic.twitter.com/O96GzLuMOv — SSJB COCK (FJ) (@SSJBCOCK) June 2, 2019

This specific problem received the most notable attention a few episodes ago, and it struck fans the wrong way considering it happened during the debut of Ultra Instinct Goku. It seemed to be an isolated incident at first, but now that it’s continuing it’s started a major investigation in what’s actually happening here. But with Toonami looking into it,

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.