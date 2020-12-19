Dragon Ball Super Reimagines Jiren's Backstory in Hilarious Fan-Film

✖

Jiren was easily the strongest opponent for Goku and the other Z Fighters of Universe 7 to participate as a part of the Tournament of Power Arc, and one fan has re-imagined the origins of Universe 11'st strongest warrior in a new hilarious fan film! Jiren lost the Tournament of Power ultimately thanks in part to the combined triple threat of Goku, Freeza, and Android 17, who had placed his fellow warriors of Universe 11 at arm's length thanks in part to his tragic origin which would fuel his desire to become one of the strongest warriors across all the universes.

Jiren has yet to return following the Tournament of Power arc, licking his wounds but still desiring to have an eventual re-match with Son Goku, but we would imagine that we'll see him in the future of Akira Toriyama's franchise. Jiren's origin saw the member of the Pride Troopers losing everyone he cared about, setting him on the path to becoming stronger, as well as becoming a hero of his universe by swatting away threats to the citizens of his world. With Goku mastering the technique of Ultra Instinct in the Moro Arc for Dragon Ball Super's manga, it definitely would be interesting to see who would win in a fight between the Saiyan warrior and Jiren at this point!

Twitter User KALS_Kingdom gave Dragon Ball Super a new voice over to hilariously re-tell the story of Jiren's earlier days as a child, all the while laying the smackdown on Golden Freeza who was one of Universe 7's strongest and most diabolical fighters:

Dragon Ball Super's anime might not have been announced to be returning during this year's Jump Festa, but fans of the Akira Toriyama franchise will get plenty of new stories via its manga, which is continuing following the conclusion of the Moro Arc with a new saga titled "Granola The Survivor Arc". Though details on this new arc have been few and far between, it seems as if the henchmen of Moro will play a big role and we have to wonder if it will leverage a way for Jiren's return as well.

