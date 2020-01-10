Super Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Jiren’s Reaction to Gogeta

The first season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has come to an end, not only giving us a definitive conclusion to the Hearts arc, but also allowing us to have a few nice character moments before the season wrapped. One of the biggest moments, of course, was Jiren and Hit having the chance to interact with the fusion character of Gogeta following the titantic tussle with Hearts. Needless to say, Jiren’s reactions and thoughts on the all powerful character were expressed, with some excellent questions being brought up in the process.

Jiren, the most powerful fighter from Universe 11 and the most powerful fighter of the Tournament of Power behind Goku using the Ultra Instinct technique, had jumped into the battle against Hearts when the villain had targeted his universe as part of his plan to eliminate the deity of Xeno. With Jiren teaming up with the other Z Fighters as Gogeta works past the giant energy ball tossed their way, the day is won, giving the characters a nice little breather.

Of course, Jiren inquires why Goku and Vegeta, who have the ability to fuse at any given time, didn’t use the technique of the fusion dance during the Tournament of Power. Vegeta informs Jiren, after the time limit had hit its end for Gogeta, that he personally hates fusing and didn’t want to during the conflict between the universes.

Fusion was used, as you may recall between Caulifla and Kale, creating the Potarra earring wearing warrior of Kefla. Though the fused being was one of the most powerful characters in the Tournament of Power, she was knocked out thanks to Goku accessing Ultra Instinct and firing off a Kamehameha directly in her face.

Gogeta first appeared in the Dragon Ball Super franchise fairly recently, having been created in continuity to battle the Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly. Whether he will return in the Moro arc that is currently running in the Moro arc in the manga is yet to be seen.

What did you think of Jiren’s interaction with Gogeta? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.