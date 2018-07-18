‘Dragon Ball’ Might Be Getting a SSJ3 Goku POP

Dragon Ball fans have appreciated Funko‘s line of Pop! figures bearing the series’ characters so far. But even with as many versions of Goku there are available, the super popular Super Saiyan 3 Goku design has alluded fans’ grasps until now.

Well-known Funko Instagram account Serlent Pops is teasing fans with a possible Super Saiyan 3 Goku Funko Pop! collectible exclusive to GameStop.

There are no further details about the possible collectible, but Serlent Pops have teased a number of new anime Funko collectibles in the past. The previous leak reveal featured Renji and Grimmjow from Tite Kubo’s Bleach, and if all three of these Funko Pop! figures come to fruition, then they will each be a major part of every fan’s collection.

