Dragon Ball Teases a New Super Saiyan Blue Debut

If there is one thing Dragon Ball fans love, it is a good power-up. From Goku's first rage moment to Ultra Ego Vegeta, all eyes are on Dragon Ball's heroes whenever they push beyond their limits. Now, it seems like another user is about to unlock the power of Super Saiyan Blue, and the teaser came straight from Goku himself.

The whole thing went live recently as we got a new teaser from Dragon Ball Legends. The story update reunited Goku and Shallot as the latter carried on training as a Super Saiyan God. It was not that long ago Shallot unlocked the form, but the ancient fighter wants to get even stronger. So of course, Goku told Shallot what he was training for next.

"You got it," Goku tells Shallot towards the end of the new update. "With this training, you're definitely going to get there. To Super Saiyan Blue!"

So there you have it. It seems like Goku is ready to welcome Shallot into the folds of Super Saiyan Blue. If the Saiyan can manage this power-up, he will be one of a select few who can use Super Saiyan Blue at will. We know Goku was the first to unlock the power before Vegeta came in second. In the extended universe, Future Trunks and the Future Warrior can also use this power boost, so Shallot will be joining the team before long.

Of course, Shallot has been a popular Saiyan since the franchise rolled him out in Dragon Ball Legends. As a fighter out of time, Shallot was brought together with all kinds of multiverse warriors in Dragon Ball Legends to participate in the Tournament of Time. Shallot has shown his power time and again, so you can see why fans have taken Shallot as their own. Now, the only thing we need is for the anime or manga to give him a canon debut.

For now, we will have to wait and see how or if Shallot will even make his way into the main Dragon Ball timeline. The franchise has made plenty of things canon in recent years as guys like Broly are now part of the mainline series. From Cooler to Shallot, there are several icons in the Dragon Ball extended universe who deserve a canon reboot, and this latest Super Saiyan Blue teaser proves as much.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball teaser? Is it about time Shallot got the Super Saiyan Blue treatment?