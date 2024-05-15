Demon Slayer Season 4 Premiere Upturns the Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer's fourth season premiered with a packed episode, mostly focusing on Tanjiro and company licking their wounds following the devastating events in the Swordsmith Village. As the young swordsmen prepare to train with the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Hashira, the premiere gave anime fans a brief look at what is to come. In an original scene for the anime, the Wind and Snake Hashiras were attempting to strike down some demons, only to get an introduction to a highly anticipated locale in the "Infinity Castle".

If you are wondering what the Infinity Castle is, we'll do our best to explain without diving too deep into spoiler territory. The Infinity Castle is where the Demon Lord Muzan resides, surrounded by countless demons that want nothing more than to make their master's dreams come true. The ever-changing locale is an amazing one for Muzan as it prevents prospective attackers from processing their environment as they tangle with untold scores of demons. While we've seen hints of the interior of the Infinity Castle, the fourth season premiere gives anime viewers a closer look at just how disorienting the future battlefield will be for Tanjiro and his allies.

The Infinity Castle Awaits

As mentioned earlier, the scene of Obanai Iguro and Sanemi Shinazugawa, aka the Snake Hashira and the Wind Hashira, running after demons is an anime original. Unfortunately for the Hashira, they are unable to strike down some of the demons that they were looking to eliminate, but they did save an innocent girl from being eaten. Thanks to Ufotable's killer animation, viewers were able to get a better look at the ever-changing abode of the Demon Lord Muzan.

If you have yet to watch the first episode of the Hashira Training Arc, here's how Demon Slayer describes its season four premiere, "In the village of the swordsmith, the two Upper Rank demons were defeated thanks to the efforts of Tanjiro and the two Hashira. And the existence of Nezuko, who has conquered the sun, foreshadows a big battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, the Hashira gathered at the Ubuyashiki residence and a Hashira meeting was held."

