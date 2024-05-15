DC Reveals Swimsuit Variant Covers for Summer 2024

Get ready to soak up the sun with DC's heroes and villains. On Tuesday, the publisher unveiled the first look at their Summer 2024 swimsuit variant covers, which will be published across their August books. These will include variants for Batman by Olivier Coipel, Gotham City Sirens by Rahzzah, Nightwing by Belén Ortega, Superman by Elizabeth Torque, The Flash by Mirka Andolfo, Titans by Saowee Variant, Wonder Woman by Guillem March, and Action Comics by Frank Cho. This is the latest year that DC has done swimsuit variant covers, after outings in 2022 and 2023, the latter of which included publication of the one-shot G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

The Batman and Gotham City Sirens variants will be published on August 7th, the Action Comics variant will be published on August 14th, the Nightwing, Superman, Titans, and Wonder Woman variants will be published on August 21st, and the The Flash variant will be published on August 28th.

What Is DC's Summer 2024 Event?

This summer, DC will present Absolute Power, a crossover event that began in DC's Free Comic Book Day preview. The storyline will consist of a four-issue miniseries from Mark Waid and Dan Mora, as well as a number of spinoffs and tie-in issues published across June and July.

Absolute Power shows how Waller will use the strategic and military might of Failsafe and the otherworldly technology of the Brainiac Queen to steal all metahuman abilities from every super hero and super-villain around the globe, a threat so dire it will take the combined efforts of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the Super Heroes of the DC Universe to defeat it.

Absolute Power has been teased across the Dawn of DC initiative for several months, teasing a "Trinity of Evil" that will make a profound impact on the DC Universe. As we now know, this "Trinity" will consist of Batman's recent foe Failsafe, the recent Action Comics adversary Brainiac Queen, and Amanda Waller.

Keep scrolling for the first look at DC's swimsuit variant covers for summer 2024.