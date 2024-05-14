Mortal Kombat 1 Teaser Shows Off Ferra's Fatality

Today, Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon took to Twitter to ask fans a series of questions about what they'd like to see from the game. While Boon made it clear that these questions aren't necessarily hints about what's coming next for MK 1, he couldn't help but filter in a few teases for upcoming content. One of the more notable Mortal Kombat 1 teases posted by Boon was the first look at Ferra's Fatality. Of course, Boon didn't drop the entire Fatality. He still wants players to log into MK 1 and check out Ferra's finisher when she launches later this year.

Ferra Fatality Teased By MK 1 Director Ed Boon

(Photo: WB Games)

The teaser tweet from Ed Boon shows the start of Ferra's Fatality. We see Ferra stick one of her claws into her opponent's head and flip over their body. As she comes down behind her victim, she starts to raise her other claw, but then the clip ends. Most likely, the full Fatality will see Ferra use that other claw to rip her opponent in half or something else equally gruesome. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until Ferra launches to see the full thing.

The new Fatality isn't the only tease Boon gave about Ferra in his latest Twitter thread. He also said, "She plays unlike any Kameo fighter in the game & we can't wait for you to check her out!" The first part of that statement makes a ton of sense if you're someone who played Mortal Kombat X. In that game, Ferra is partnered with Torr to make a single Kombatant. She rides on Torr's back. forming a symbiotic partnership between the two. With that in mind, Ferra's Kameo will probably be latched onto your character's back when you select her. We'll have to see exactly how NetherRealm switches things up, but there's a lot of potential.

Ferra's Release Date in Mortal Kombat 1

As mentioned, we don't know Ferra's release date yet. However, we can make an educated guess based on past releases. NetherRealm recently revealed that Homelander is launching on June 11th (June 4th if you have early access). When Mortal Kombat 1 released Ermac, fans had to wait about two weeks before the next Kameo fighter (Mavado) was introduced. Going back further, that timeline isn't exact, but it's usually a week or two between main fighters and Kameos. With that in mind, we'll likely see Ferra launch in late June.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.