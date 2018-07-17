‘Dragon Ball Super’ Has Already Taken Over SDCC 2018

Marvel Studios might be skipping on Comic-Con International this year, but Son Goku has no plans to ditch. The Saiyan will make a big entry to the event this year, and it looks like Dragon Ball has already taken over San Diego ahead of the big convention.

Over on social media, fans around San Diego shared a few images of the Dragon Ball Super set-up going around SDCC. Not only will the convention host a big panel for the franchise in a few days, but Dragon Ball Super will kick off its official North American tour at the event as well.

As you can see below, the Marriott outside of SDCC is decked with Dragon Ball. Its main pavilion has a banner dedicated to the Saiyans, and it promotes Dragon Ball Super‘s first-ever movie.

The film, which is titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is slated to debut in America next January. The feature will star a canon take on Broly, one of the series’ most controversial fighters to date. Goku and Vegeta will also appear in the feature, and the entire series will get an aesthetic overhaul thanks to animation supervisor Naohiro Shintani.

Lucky fans attending SDCC will get a chance to peek at the big movie before anyone else. Toei Animation has said an exclusive trailer for Dragon Ball Super will debut at the event during a Hall H panel, so fans can rest assured that the trailer will hit social media shortly after.

As for the Dragon Ball tour, Comic-Con International will host the event at the Marriott Marina Terrace. The massive event space will house life-sized statues of your favorite characters and feature special artwork. The tour will be open between July 19-22 with a special preview night taking place on July 18.

If you are interested in the franchise’s latest series, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll. If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.

Will you be on-site at SDCC to see all things Dragon Ball? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!