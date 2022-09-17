Dragon Ball Super Special Breaks Down Manga Arcs

Dragon Ball Super recently gained some major success thanks to its latest theatrical release, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Taking a major risk by focusing the story on Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against the Red Ribbon Army, while keeping Goku and Vegeta off-world as they train with the legendary Super Saiyan Broly, the film drops major hints for the Shonen's future. Following the Granolah Arc's conclusion, the manga has gone on hiatus in preparation for a new storyline, with a new special summarizing both the Moro and Granolah Arcs.

At present, the creators behind Dragon Ball Super's manga have been tight-lipped when it comes to what the next saga will be, though the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc certainly leaves some major clues. The battle against the Heeters, and their strongest member Gas, came to an end thanks to the return of Frieza, who has officially become the new strongest being in the universe thanks to training within a Hyperbolic Time Chamber for the equivalent of years. Taking down both Goku and Vegeta in their Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms respectively, Frieza unleashes his new transformation, "Black Frieza", and could potentially be the next challenge that the Z-Fighters need to overcome.

The new Dragon Ball Super Interval Special not only breaks down some of the biggest moments from the Moro and Granolah Arcs, it also takes the opportunity to dive further into the Shonen franchise's past, preparing readers for what is coming in the future by exploring the manga's past:

Dragon Ball Super: Interval Special – DB X DBS Arcs Summary. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/MeXFi0r4s5 — DBHype (@DbsHype1) September 16, 2022

Dragon Ball Super's television series came to an end following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, and it's been a few years since the Z-Fighters have been on the small screen. With the Moro and Granolah Arcs having yet to be adapted to the anime, there is plenty of material for the television series to cover when it does return considering the number of chapters that featured Goku learning more about Ultra Instinct and Vegeta gaining his most powerful form via Ultra Ego.

What do you think of this summation of both the Moro and Granolah Arcs? What do you think Dragon Ball Super's next manga arc will cover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.