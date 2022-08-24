Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Teases Frieza's New Plan

Dragon Ball Super has finally brought the fan favorite Frieza back into the action of the manga, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing the villain's plan for what's next! The Granolah the Survivor arc has had many divisive elements over the course of its run, but one of the more interesting teases throughout was the fact that this was all in preparation for the Heeters to take on Frieza. There was a question as to whether or not the villain would actually return to the series, but now Frieza is back in action and much stronger than ever before.

The final chapter of the Granolah the Survivor fulfilled its longstanding promise as Frieza made his way to Planet Cereal to squash Elec and the Heeters' plans. He's revealed to have been training since the last time we had seen him in the manga, and as a result, has become one of the strongest fighters in the universe overall. But surprisingly enough, he wasn't just there to take out Elec and the Heeters as one of the major teases leading into the next arc of the series is that he's got some other kind of secret plan now in the works.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 87 of Dragon Ball Super sees Frieza unleash the power of his new Black Frieza form and instantly defeat Gas, Goku and Vegeta with a single strike. This is already a huge tease for where the series could potentially go next for its next major arc, but the real tease comes after he defeats Goku and Vegeta. He leaves them be with the satisfaction that he could take them out at any time, and drops the mysterious line, "...I cam here in pursuit of a different target..." While it's not revealed what this target is, it's certainly something to keep an eye on.

This was after he had removed Elec and Gas from the equation as well, so it makes one wonder why he was near Planet Cereal in the first place. He had known about the Heeters' plan for betrayal all this time, but only finally decided to make his move with the latest chapter. With the next arc of the series coming after a lengthy hiatus, it's going to be quite a while before we get to see exactly what Frieza has in store for Goku and Vegeta next.

What do you think Frieza has planned for the universe next? Do you think Goku and Vegeta will be able to stop it before that new plan gets into motion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!