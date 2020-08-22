Dragon Ball Super Sees SPOILER Give Goku and Piccolo a Life-Saving Assist

✖

Dragon Ball Super's previous chapter left fans on a true doomsday scenario as Goku, Vegeta, and the others had been utterly defeated by Planet Eater Moro, but the newest chapter of the series quickly turns it around when they get a life saving assist from a surprising source. Chapter 63 of the series picks up immediately after Merus was seen landing on Earth in the previous cliffhanger, and he automatically begins his attack against Moro with the explicit purpose of damaging his copy abilities to keep the villain from using them.

But while this is going on, Goku, Vegeta, and the others are whisked away by Beerus and Whis who had headed to Earth following the true doomsday scenario at the end of the last chapter. Far enough away from Moro, this buys Dende enough to time to heal Goku and Piccolo because he was unable to do so before thanks to the effects of Moro's shield keeping them locked into a single area.

Chapter 63 sees Gohan wake up while Dende is healing Goku, and Dende confirms that saving him requires more time an effort than ever because Goku's god-level ki makes it a bit more difficult on top of the near fatal wound that Moro had given him prior. Gohan then tells Dende to heal Goku, Piccolo, Vegeta and himself (in that specific order) and thankfully Goku soon fully recovers from the wound. Upon learning that Merus is out fighting against Moro, and seeing that Dende was able to heal him completely, Goku puts all of his trust in Dende from here on then.

Formally referring to him as "Kami-Sama" rather than Dende, like he has in the past, Goku then tells him to watch over the others as he heads off to face Moro himself. Dende has been pretty close to this fight so far following the events on New Namek, and now his latest heal here cemented his role as the God of Earth for Goku and the others if there had been any lingering doubt of that before.

But what do you think? Were you surprised to see Whis help Dende heal Goku and the others at a safe distance from Moro? Were you even more surprised to see Merus fight? How do you think the fight with Moro will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

