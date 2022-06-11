One Dragon Ball Super Star Has Been Waiting Ages for Piccolo to Get His Due

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero became the number one movie in North America for its premiere weekend in Western theaters, and while it might have dropped from the top spot in its subsequent weekend, it remains a testament as to how big anime has become around the world. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with voice actor Chris Sabat, the man responsible for the voices of both Piccolo and Vegeta, to get his thoughts on the Namekian's massive glow-up.

Sabat, having spent quite a few years bringing major Dragon Ball characters to life, took the opportunity to share his initial thoughts on the Namekian finally "getting his due":

"It's amazing, obviously. I'm very close to Piccolo, but admittedly, as the guy who also voices Vegeta... Vegeta has always taken center stage and I've always, to be honest, I've always favored Vegeta because he has the best redemption. He always had the best moments. He has the best lines and he's just so fierce and what they do with that character is outstanding. However, I've never given up on Piccolo, he just hasn't given me much to go on. I've always joked that Piccolo's never had a full enough character in a lot of ways. He doesn't have a great backstory. He was spit out of somebody's mouth as an egg when he was a kid. And he's fused with so many people now that you've kind of almost forgotten. This movie is the first major power of a Piccolo since he fused with Kami basically. He hasn't really had much of a power up in a long time."

Following this commentary, Sabat took the opportunity to comment on Piccolo's new role as the "only trainer on Earth", noting that the likes of Master Roshi are no longer in the game while also adding that more than a few Dragon Ball characters are now out in the galaxy at large:

"It's wonderful to see all the sides of Piccolo. It reminded me that Piccolo is the last earth trainer. Everyone else is off in space doing their thing. Master Roshi's not doing it anymore. Piccolo is the last one. You see him training Pan. You see him concerned about Gohan's... I don't know what you call it, like martial arts help... and see him really solving some problems in this movie and it's impressive what they've done. I can't imagine a movie that would've only been just Piccolo and not Gohan because I feel that it's the interaction between Piccolo and Gohan that makes this movie really, really remarkable. It's hard for me to imagine taking him out of that equation."

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now playing in theaters around the world.