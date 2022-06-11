Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office

Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.

The latest box office report confirms Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has grossed $30.76 million USD domestically since it launched. The new total makes the title the fifth highest-grossing anime film stateside to date. This means Dragon Ball Super: Broly has fallen to sixth place as its $30.71 million lifetime gross put it in fifth previously.

As for the rest of the list, the top highest-grossing anime movie domestically is still Pokemon: The First Movie. It is followed by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train, Pokemon 2000 – The Movie, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

With more than $30 million under its belt domestically, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has added quite the haul to its global gross. Prior to this weekend's addition, the movie was said to have grossed $53.8 million at the global box office. The movie also stands as just one of three anime films to top the domestic box office to date. Pokemon: The First Movie began the trend in 1999 before Demon Slayer's first movie revived it in 2021. Now, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is carrying on the title, and fans expect more titles to join the list as anime grows stateside.

What do you make of this latest box office update? Have you seen Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN