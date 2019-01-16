Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Why Broly Can Never Train on Earth

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made it no secret that it was bringing back Broly for an appearance – and now that the movie is out in theaters all over the world, we know exactly how Broly fits into the storyline of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – and why the Saiyan Berserker can never, ever, do his training on Earth!

(MILD SPOILERS) When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opens, we find Goku and Vegeta on Beerus' homeworld continuing the training that will the them into the Granolah Arc that recently ran in the manga. Broly is there too, continuing to practice with Goku on controlling his wild berserker rage. At one point in the sparring match, Broly loses his cool, and starts to have the same eruption of power as he did in the final act of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The crew manages to bring Broly back down before he goes full Berserker – but it certainly is a scare moment!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Clearly Dragon Ball Super is still planning to make use of Broly in its saga, but it's also made very clear that the character cannot (at this time) be trusted to be hanging around planet Earth. When Broly fought on Earth in the final act of his own movie, the real immediate danger was his Berserker form nearly causing the planet to fracture. Beerus' planet is a necessary training ground for Broly, as it is one of the few places that can withstand his level of energy output.

A lot of Dragon Ball fans are now openly wondering what Broly's future in the franchise will be. Dragon Ball Super is doing quite a lot of work to overhaul and/or retcon its own mythos into a much more streamlined form. Re-introducing Broly in official canon was a first step; Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero updating Gohan and Piccolo was another big one; while Dragon Ball Super's manga has expanded Goku's father Bardock's history, the origin of the Namekians and their Dragon Balls, the entire nature of Saiyan power. Now the manga has set the stage for a big new Dragon Ball Super story arc event, as Black Frieza has made his debut.

That's all to say: Super Hero is just the first real clue as to what Dragon Ball can do with Broly as a supporting or even cameo character, but there's so much more opportunity for him coming down the pike.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now in theaters worldwide; Dragon Ball Super: Broly is streaming, and the manga has new chapters free online.