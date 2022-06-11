Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Tickets Are Now on Sale

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit theaters in Japan earlier this summer, giving Shonen fans a story in Japan that focused on Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the return of the Red Ribbon Army, the criminal organization responsible for the creation of the Androids and Cell. Now, with this new movie set to arrive in theaters in North America on August 18th, Dragon Ball fans can buy their tickets now for the film which will throw some major curveballs at the Z-Fighters and have plenty of new transformations and surprises in tow.

Tickets for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero can be bought on Fandango here, giving fans plenty of time to prepare for the return of the Shonen franchise to the medium of animation, following the 2018 release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Currently, Toei Animation has been tight-lipped about whether the television series for Dragon Ball Super will be returning in the future, though the creators behind Super Hero have confirmed that a new project within the universe of the Z-Fighters is already on the way.

Fandango's official description of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reads as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

While Super Hero might focus on Gohan and Piccolo taking on some new androids, Dragon Ball Super's manga has continued to follow Goku and Vegeta as they fight against both Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter with an ax to grind when it comes to the Saiyan Race, as well as the criminal organization known as the Heeters. With the battle against Gas coming to a close in the latest chapter, the Shonen series has yet to reveal what the next arc of the manga will look like, though we are crossing our fingers that the effect of Super Hero will come into play in some form or fashion.

