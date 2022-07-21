Dragon Ball Super Returns to Battle with Goku's Susanoo in Tow

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter has brought the battle between the Z-Fighters and Gas to a close, with some unexpected results taking place in the fight between the member of the Heeters and Son Goku. With the main protagonist of the Shonen series unleashing the full extent of Ultra Instinct, an attack that has yet to arrive in the anime adaptation once again reared its head here. During the Moro Arc, Goku unleashed a technique that reminded anime fans of Sasuke Uchiha's Susanoo from the Naruto franchise and the energy form made an appearance once again.

Goku's "big energy form" has yet to receive an official name, though it was instrumental in netting the Saiyan Z-Fighter a victory against Gas as the large technique was able to hurl the Heeter into the air to allow Granolah to deliver an energy attack that wrapped the battle. Even with Gas defeated, the intergalactic bounty hunter made a surprising decision to not deliver a killing blow, no longer desiring revenge against them for the loss of his mother and his race. While the Granolah Arc might not be over, it would seem that the battle against Gas has come to a close as the Heeter apparently won't be regaining consciousness any time soon.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles asked Twitter Users what name they would give Goku's new energy form, with the Saiyan warrior seemingly only bringing out the technique during the direst of circumstances such as the final moments of his battle against Gas of the Heeters Clan:

So, what do you call this form of Goku? 🤔#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/IYElewghtz — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) July 20, 2022

It might be quite a few years before we finally see this new technique arrive within the medium of animation, as Dragon Ball Super has yet to reveal whether the television series will be making a comeback any time soon. However, the creators behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have confirmed that a new project is in the works, so perhaps Goku's giant energy "Susanoo" will appear on the big screen before it does the same on anime fans television screens.

What do you think of this wild technique from Goku? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.