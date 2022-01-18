Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Closer Look at Krillin and More

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to tell a new chapter in the lives of the Z Fighters, focusing the camera on the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, Pan and other Z Fighters who happen to not have the anems of Goku or Vegeta. Though the two main Saiyans have a role in the upcoming film, Toriyama wanted to focus on the side brawlers of the series and new merchandise has landed that gives us new looks at the brawlers that will be fighting the forces of the Red Ribbon Army.

Super Hero is taking the opportunity to explore some new territory for the universe created by Akira Toriyama, placing the camera squarely on the “second-tier” Z Fighters that don’t just happen to have the names of Goku and Vegeta. While the two pure Saiyans’ location hasn’t been confirmed at this point for the upcoming movie, it seems that they’ll be training alongside the legendary Super Saiyan Broly, with who they were able to strike a truce with following their wild battle in the previous Shonen movie. With Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 being the newest threat to the planet Earth, Gohan and Piccolo are going to have to step it up in thwarting the Red Ribbon Army.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared new merchandise for this spring’s new animated movie, giving us new looks at the likes of Goku and Vegeta, while also exploring the new aesthetics of Pan and Krillin, with Gohan’s daughter aging up and the bald-headed Z-Fighter once again returning to the role of a police officer:

NEW Illustrations of Pan and some side characters in #DragonBallSuperSuperHero.



The movie releases in Japan on April 22.

While this upcoming film might be the next opportunity we have to see Krillin, Gohan, and Piccolo in the world of anime, expect them to have big roles in the upcoming Moro Arc, which already finished in the pages of Dragon Ball Super’s manga. Though the television series has yet to announce when it will return to the small screen, following its conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, there have been hints that this year might see the return of Dragon Ball Super to the airwaves.

What's your favorite new design from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie?