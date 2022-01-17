Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Heats Fans Up With Potential UK Release Window

Dragon Ball Super is really heating fans up over a potential release window for the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie for the United Kingdom! The newest release for the Dragon Ball Super franchise is the first new anime in four years, and fans have been asking for an anime return for just as long. This means the wait for the new movie is tougher than ever, but fans in Japan will be able to check it out for themselves when it starts making its way through theaters in April. But there has yet to be any news about its potential international release date.

While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero currently has a set release date this April in Japan, the film has yet to even confirm a release window for overseas territories. According to a new listing in Toy World Magazine spotted by @SaikyoDevin on Twitter, the movie is “planned for 2023” when opening up about the Bandai market in the United Kingdom. Naturally this has yet to be confirmed one way or the other, but a potential release a full year after the initial launch of the film in Japan has certainly struck a negative chord with fans.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently slated for an April 22nd release date in Japan, but the international plans for the film have yet to be set. Toei Animation themselves has even yet to note a potential 2022 release date for overseas territories, so a 2023 release could possibly be on the table for the United Kingdom, United States and more. It’s not exactly the wildest idea to consider, but it certainly would be heartbreaking considering how fast some other anime films have been released after their initial drop in Japan in recent years.

There is hope of a much quicker international release, however, as the film has already set a Summer release date for its drop in Thailand. If that’s the case, then there’s a good chance it’ll either hit other territories around this same window or even Fall. Then again, there’s also the question of whether or not the anime could continue even further after this new movie release, so maybe that could be what has been alluded to for a release in 2023?

It’s still very much in the air, however, until an official international release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set for multiple territories. But what do you think? Would a 2023 release for the new movie be a bad idea? Could you find yourself waiting that long? Are you hoping for a 2022 release instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!