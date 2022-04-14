Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Introduces a New Kind of Android

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to bring back the Red Ribbon Army, the criminal organization that was first introduced during the original series the introduced fans to Son Goku and the Eternal Dragon Shenron. Now, with the upcoming movie revealing its new release date, the movie set to feature Gohan and Piccolo struggling against the Red Ribbon has unveiled a brand new android that is set to assist Dr. Hedo, proving that the pint-sized villain has been busy when it comes to the resurrection of the band of villains.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is making the headlines thanks in part to Toei Animation revealing that the upcoming film will arrive on June 11th in Japan, having originally been scheduled to land in theaters in the East this month. With this delay caused by the hacking attack against Toei Animation, it’s yet to be announced as to whether the North American release of the movie is still on track for a summer release as originally planned, or if the Western release window might be pushed back to the fall or window as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the new promotional image of an android created by Dr. Hedo, which has taken the form of a wasp, holds the name of Hachimaru, and despite its size, apparently has some dangerous abilities that are its disposal in assisting the newest version of the Red Ribbon Army:

Some rough translations



"This is Hedo's cyborg agent 'Hachimaru'!! He is said to have terrifying abilities!!" pic.twitter.com/RuDfNNxkvy — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) April 14, 2022

While it seems that the Z-Fighters will have plenty of new villains to take on in Super Hero, Piccolo is set to receive a new transformation that some fans have hilariously dubbed “Piccolo Smooth”. While there are still many questions that have yet to be answered regarding this new form, the movie has stated in the past that Piccolo has “unlocked his potential” in order to achieve this transformation, which sounds similar to how Gohan was able to achieve his Ultimate Form during the Majin Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z.

Do you think that the Red Ribbon Army is set to bring back some familiar androids from Dragon Ball’s past? Who is your favorite android from the Shonen franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.