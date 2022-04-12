Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Sets Up Piccolo’s Sneaky New Mission

Dragon Ball Super is teasing Piccolo’s sneaky new mission with the latest promo for the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! Due to the recent cyber attack on Toei Animation, the originally slated release across Japan for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been put on an indefinite hold. It was supposed to launch later this month (with a planned release across North America some time this Summer), and fans would have had their chance to see all of their favorites finally return to anime with this first new project for the anime franchise in four long years.

One of the biggest draws for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the promise that the majority of the action will be shifting away from Goku and Vegeta for the most part and focus more on Gohan and Piccolo as they reach new levels of their own power to take on the return of the Red Ribbon Army. It’s looking to be a pretty notable role for Piccolo this time around as well as Piccolo needs to make his way through enemy territory on an undercover mission in order to save someone very important. You can check out the new promo showcasing a new look at this top-secret Piccolo mission below as spotted by @DbsHype1 on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Shonen Jump HQ Scan. Featuring Piccolo’s “Super Sneaky Mission” pic.twitter.com/E4HSZyIfRO — DBHype (@DbsHype1) April 7, 2022

Piccolo’s going undercover following Pan’s kidnapping by the Red Ribbon Army as teased through the recent trailers and promotional materials, and it seems like it’s going to play a pretty big part in the climax as Gohan is left to face off against the powerful new Androids. Unfortunately, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has yet to share an updated release date (or window) following the hack on Toei Animation as of this writing, but when it does release, they officially describe the new movie as such:

“In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Piccolo in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!