Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares New 2022 Release Date

Dragon Ball Super has kept fans on the hook for weeks now, and at last, it seems the anime is ready to give an update we’ve all been waiting for. After having to delay its big comeback, Dragon Ball Super has confirmed when its new movie will debut. It turns out Goku will stage his comeback in a couple of months, and Gohan will be there backing his dad like always.

This update went live on Twitter as Dragon Ball Super shared a new sizzle reel hyping the date. The movie is slated to go live in Japan on June 11th now. This comes after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was forced from its original April 2022 debut due to an issue at Toei Animation.

https://twitter.com/DB_super2015/status/1514483668836061187?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If you did not know, the studio came under attack last month by a third-party hacker. The studio released a statement confirming the attack impacted several of its internal systems. Not long ago, Toei Animation even shared that the hack involved ransomware and that a private investigation into the situation is being done.

The hack prompted Toei Animation to delay more than just Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. A slew of the studios’ top shows was put on hold including Digimon, Precure, One Piece, and Dragon Quest. These shows have all confirmed their return dates as of this month, and now the studio’s final piece of the puzzle is sliding into place thanks to Goku.

At this time, there is no word on how or if this new release date will impact Dragon Ball’s overseas comebacks. The anime previously said U.S. audiences would get to watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero this summer, but its delayed release in Japan could shift that timetable. You can stay tuned to ComicBook for all those details as Toei Animation continues to drop new updates on the big-screen comeback.

How excited are you to check out this new Dragon Ball Super movie? Will you be catching the big comeback in theaters?