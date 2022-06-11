Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Runtime Surfaces Online

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is just a couple of weeks out from its release, and the fandom's hype is ramping up by the day. After all, the film is the first to tackle Goku on the big screen since 2018, and our heroes will face a familiar threat when the movie drops. Gohan and Piccolo promise to show the Red Ribbon Army why Earth is under their protection, and a new report has gone live with the supposed runtime of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in tow.

The update comes from Le Grand REX Theaters over in France. The chain recently posted its info page for Dragon Ball's new movie even though the feature won't screen outside of Japan until August at the earliest. It was there the chain dished out new details about the film, and it says Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will run for 120 minutes.

If this report is right, Dragon Ball Super will give fans plenty to watch during its film's two-hour run. France has also labeled the movie as one appropriate for all. The film hasn't been given an official rating stateside at this point, but the board will have to drop one eventually. After all, Crunchyroll confirmed it will bring Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to U.S. theaters starting this August. So if you're looking for a late-summer movie to binge with friends, this blockbuster should do the trick.

If you want to know more about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, you can read up on its most recent synopsis here: "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero."

