Dragon Ball Super Fan Unpacks Life-Size Ultra Instinct Statue in Viral Video

Dragon Ball has some of the most famous fighters in anime at its call, and over the decades, guys like Goku have become larger than life. The Saiyan is basically a mascot for the industry by now, so you can imagine what kind of money the hero brings in. Fans will spend a ton of cash on Goku if need be, and now, one fan is going viral after unpacking their newest Dragon Ball Super statue that's taller than they are.

The video comes courtesy of TikTok as anime collector Toys From Garage Kit unpacked one of their biggest buys to date. It seems the team was able to snag one of CM Studio's super-exclusive Ultra Instinct statues before the pricey pieces sold out.

As you can see above, the build is wild to watch. Goku's base is massive by itself, and Goku's feet seem to attach magnetically. As for Ultra Instinct's aura, the base includes several stoops for those spikes to perch, and the build is easy from there on out. After Goku has his legs situated, his torso is stacked on top. The final steps give Goku his face, hair, and right hand.

For those curious about this statue and its finer details, it originally retailed for $2,400 USD before taxes or shipping. Goku comes with an extra head sculpt for good measure, and he weighs a staggering 198 pounds give or take. Goku also comes in at six feet tall, so the Saiyan is taller here than most fans. But if you want to style your hair after the Super Saiyan, well – you might get a few inches on this insane life-size statue.

