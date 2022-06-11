Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Synopsis

✖

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks out from its big premiere, and as you can imagine, fans are ready to see what its new movie as in store. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will bring back the Red Ribbon Army and thrust Gohan into the spotlight after a long time away. And now, an all-new synopsis for the feature has hit the Internet for fans.

The blurb comes directly from Crunchyroll following the service's latest update on the movie. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be brought to theaters globally through Crunchyroll this summer, and to excited fans, the brand shared a special synopsis to rile them up.

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero," the new blurb reads.

READ MORE: New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teaser Ropes in Goku's Voice Actress: Watch | Dragon Ball Super Actor Breaks Silence on Piccolo's New Power | New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Image Teams Up Goku, Vegeta, And Broly

As you can see, there are no major spoilers in this synopsis, and it doesn't beg any questions fans were not already asking. The blurb focuses heavily on the Red Ribbon Army's new androids as well as Gohan and Piccolo. The pair have been described as this movie's leads, and posters for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have revealed Piccolo's big new form. This means the androids will have quite the fight ahead of them as Gohan and Piccolo are two of Earth's mightiest warriors. And of course, that's not even counting Goku who will surely come to Earth's aid once he realizes his former foes are up to no good again.

Are you excited to check out this new Dragon Ball Super film? What do you want to see from this anime comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.