Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares English Dub Trailer

✖

The time has come! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has gone live in Japan, and it will not be too much longer before the movie drops in markets around the world. Right now, it seems stateside fans will get to see the movie firsthand come August, and Crunchyroll just released its first English dub trailer for the Dragon Ball comeback.

As you can see below, the trailer highlights all of the film's most important characters as they face a familiar threat. Gohan and Piccolo are shown center stage as Earth comes under attack from the Red Ribbon Army. The revived organization is looking for payback after Goku demolished it years ago, and the Red Ribbon Army has made some new androids to bolster their forces.

Get ready to clear your schedule! We're bringing Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO to theaters around the world starting this August!



💥 DATES: https://t.co/f77Vdw4GcN pic.twitter.com/cojafCMLGc — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) June 14, 2022

Of course, the English dub trailer features a lot of familiar voices. Gohan and Piccolo will shine the spotlight on its actors, so Kyle Herbert and Christopher Sabat will have their talents tested in this film. Of course, the latter will play double duty as Sabat also voices Vegeta while Sean Schemmel oversees Goku. Other returning actors like Monica Rial (Bulma), Sonny Strait (Krillin), Eric Vale (Trunks), and Robert McCollum (Goten) will round out the film. And of course, some new talent will join the cast courtesy of the Red Ribbon Army.

READ MORE: Why Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Does Not Star Goku and Vegeta | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Creator Reveals Review of New Movie | Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 85

Currently, Crunchyroll plans to release Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in stateside theaters starting August 19th. Tickets will be available for sale beginning July 22nd, and if you need more details on the film, you can find its official synopsis below:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you make of this special dub trailer? Will you be checking out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.