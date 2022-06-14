Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 85

✖

Dragon Ball Super is soon nearing the next major step of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the manga has released the first look at Chapter 85 of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc will be coming to an end this year, and thus the next chapter is all the more curious as to what to expect. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might be dominating the conversation as it's just launched across theaters in Japan, but soon we'll see the next major step far beyond the events of the anime as Goku and Vegeta take on Gas once more.

Now that Goku and Vegeta have both restored their full health both mentally and physically, the two of them have launched into a fully powered rematch with Gas. Even with their full strength, however, Gas was already proving to be much stronger than the two of their efforts combined. With Goku temporarily down, Vegeta and his Ultra Ego form have a real shot at taking down Gas. We've gotten the first look at Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 through its rough drafts, and you can check out them below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

The rough draft preview for Chapter 85 of Dragon Ball Super picks up right after Vegeta and Gas kick off the next phase of the fight, and Vegeta has the edge as his Ultra Ego form gets stronger the more damage he can take. With Vegeta's body being back at full health, and Vegeta getting to use it in a real fight against Granolah prior, Ultra Ego has the potential to be much more useful this time around. But Gas' solution to the problem seems to be attacking harder with the intent to kill immediately.

This is only the next phase of the fight, and with Ultra Instinct Goku still being in play, this fight is really only beginning. Then again, we could also see neither of them actually winning in the fight with the titular Granolah himself yet to make a full comeback after his injuries. We've seen the Cerealian get stronger after a loss much like the Saiyans can, so this might be readying for an even stronger form for the fighter before the arc is over.

What do you think? How do you feel about this first look at Dragon Ball Super's next chapter? What are you hoping to see go down in the next entry? What do you want to see before the Granolah arc ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!