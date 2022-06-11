Dragon Ball Super: Why Its New Movie Did Not Make Goku and Vegeta Leads

✖

Dragon Ball Super is now screening through theaters across Japan with its newest feature film, and the series creator behind it all explained why Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero did not make Goku and Vegeta the main leads in the fight. When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was first announced to be in the works, one of the major things Toei Animation's staff was teasing early on was that the film would lead to the birth of a new "Super Hero." It was then later revealed that what they meant by this was Gohan and Piccolo would be taking the center stage against the villains this time around.

Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama previously explained that he chose Gohan and Piccolo to take the main roles in the movie because they did not get enough shine in the spotlight in the franchise so far. In a new review the creator has shared for the movie now that he has been able to see the final finished project, Toriyama further elaborated on this and explained that Goku and Vegeta aren't the main stars because he wanted to tell a much smaller scale story than has been seen in franchise past.

"Prior to this the stories have taken place out in space or other large-scale settings like that, so this time I wanted to bring things back to their roots, and set the story in only a small area of Earth," Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama explained in his review of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Continuing further, he noted why the Red Ribbon Army returned, "What's more, the enemy is the Red Ribbon Army, who didn't make much of a splash back during the manga's original serialization."

Toriyama then explained that he was worried about what a lack of Goku and Vegeta would mean, "And to top it off, Goku and Vegeta aren't the leads. While I tried to make it an interesting story, I was worried the whole time that it might be a bit plain." But then when watching the final project, Toriyama praised the anime's team for how they were able to bring the fights in the movie to life. Thankfully it won't be too long before we get to see it all in action.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through Japan, and will be hitting theaters in North America beginning this August. But what do you think? How do you feel about Goku and Vegeta not being the leads in the major fight for the movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!