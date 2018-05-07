‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Future Of Its Female Characters

When you think of Dragon Ball‘s biggest characters, names like Goku and Vegeta probably come to mind. The duo are the de facto leads of the series, but Akira Toriyama does have other characters bolstering them up. In fact, there are a slew of heroines fans have come to love over time, and it sounds like those girls are in for a change with Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie.

Recently, netizens learned a little bit more about the first Dragon Ball Super film. Akio Iyoku did a short interview on behalf of Toei Animation’s new Dragon Room operation, and the creator revealed how the upcoming Dragon Ball movie got started. However, it was towards the end of his chat that Iyoku teased the future of the series’ female characters.

Thanks to translators like Herms98, fans were able to learn why Iyoku had to say about Toriyama’s vision for the Dragon Ball Super movie. According to those translations, it seems like the movie will give its big heroines adorable makeovers.

“[Iyoku] does say elsewhere that Bulma and the rest of the female cast this time around will be extra cute,” Herms98 explained.

“Iyoku says Toriyama’s story includes a lot of fan service…though in context I think he means more in the “crowd-pleasing” sense than the “sexiness” sense.”

So, there you have it. If you thought girls like Bulma or Chi-Chi couldn’t get any cuter, then your Dragon Ball assumptions are about to be turned into dust. With Naohiro Shintani overseeing the film’s character designs, fans can expect all of Toriyama’s characters to look a bit different, and those changes only mean good things for fans.

