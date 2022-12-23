Dragon Ball Super: What We Know About Teen Goten and Trunks So Far

Dragon Ball Super's newest arc follows the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc but takes place nine months prior to the events that kicked off this year's Shonen film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Much like the movie focused on Gohan and Piccolo, this latest storyline will once again swipe the spotlight from Goku and Vegeta, focusing on their sons Goten and Trunks as they navigate high school, relationships, and the nefarious earlier androids of Dr. Hedo. To help prepare for the rest of this arc, here's what we know about these powerful teens.

Unlike their dear-old dads, Trunks and Goten haven't followed in the family business of training themselves to the point of near death on a regular basis. Rather, the two are attending high school and have actually forged friend groups that don't happen to contain a man with no nose or a green Namekian. While Trunks and Goten might not be hitting Ultra Instinct or Beast levels any time soon, they still retain two major aces up their sleeve when it comes to their power levels. They can both still transform into Super Saiyans and they can still perform the fusion dance to create Gotenks, the fused being that can go Super Saiyan 3 and is quite the powerhouse.

Dragon Ball Super: New Heroes On The Block

Trunks and Goten might not be training on an alien world, but they are following in the footsteps of Gohan by sporting superhero identities as the newest crime fighters protecting the city, Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2. While their heroic alter-egos have them fighting against bank robbers and criminals, they are still maintaining their regular lives, with Trunks even harboring his crush on Mai which was hinted at during the Goku Black Arc earlier in Dragon Ball Super.

During the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we see that Goten and Trunks are clearly still able to fight, and while they do mess up the fusion dance in forming an obese Gotenks, they seemingly get it right in the final moments of the film. It's doubtful that the sons of Goku and Vegeta will get new transformations during this current prequel arc, though seeing more of their lives is something that many readers weren't expecting and offers new "slice of life" adventures into the Shonen series.

Are you happy to see Dragon Ball Super focus on the two halves of Gotenks?