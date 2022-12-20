Dragon Ball Super Returns From Hiatus With Chapter 88: Read

The day has finally arrived as fans have waited for months to see Dragon Ball Super's manga return. With Chapter 88 of the manga taking a cue from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in that it follows the story of two Z-Fighters who aren't Goku and Vegeta, the teenage Saiyan hybrids who have taken a page from Gohan and his Great Saiyaman identity, patrolling the city as its newest superheroes. Unfortunately for the sons of Goku and Vegeta, they'll be facing some big challenges as a result of this new storyline.

You can read the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 88, here on Viz's Official Website. When last we left the manga, the Granolah The Survivor Arc had come to an end in quite an unexpected way, as Frieza made his return to the series, having not been a part of this latest arc or the Moro Arc before it. Thanks to discovering a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, aka Room of Space and Time, on his conquest of the universe, Frieza was able to train for the equivalent of ten years in ten days and had gained a new transformation in "Black Frieza". Now the new strongest being in the universe, one-shotting both Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta, the two Saiyans are training hard to prepare for a rematch.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Goten And Trunks

A major surprise in the build-up to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the film focusing on Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the Red Ribbon Army, was that Goten and Trunks had aged up since last we saw them. Now that the pair are teenagers, they are attending a high school and taking a cue from Gohan's alter-ego to fight crime as the new heroes Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2.

While the manga hasn't revealed how long it will focus on Goten and Trunks' story, acting as a prequel to Super Hero, fans are celebrating the Shonen franchise's return all the same. At present, Dragon Ball Super has yet to confirm a return of its television series, though considering the amount of popularity it has, it is most likely only a matter of time before we see anime adaptations of the Moro and Granolah The Survivor Arcs.

What do you think of the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.