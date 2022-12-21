Dragon Ball Super Spotlights Trunks' First Love

Dragon Ball is no stranger to romance. Since it began, the series has paired off a number of its top heroes including Goku and Vegeta. While fighters like Yamcha struggle to find love, others are doing just fine with their partners like Krillin and Android 18. And now, it looks like Trunks is ready to dive into a relationship with his first love.

Well, that is if his feelings are returned. Trunks has had a crush on Mai for ages, and now, Dragon Ball Super is ready to test his resolve with a new arc.

This week, Dragon Ball Super returned from its hiatus with a new chapter, and the update kickstarted a special arc. The story checked in on Goten and Trunks in high school, so the pair have finally gotten older. As such, they are dealing with all sorts of social upsets, and one of them is dating.

In this latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Trunks seems eager to date, and there is only one person he wants to take out. Mai has held the boy's eyes for years, but it seems his interest is enough to sway the girl. When he asks Mai out, Trunks gets rejected on account of her schedule, but he doesn't give up. The Saiyan offers to do whatever he must to free up Mai for a date, and that is how this new arc gets underway.

Clearly, Trunks is smitten with Mai, and this chapter of Dragon Ball Super shows how he feels in canon. In the past, several Dragon Ball Z films unpacked the boy's feelings towards Mai, and the Future Trunks arc in Dragon Ball Super tested them as well. However, this is the first time the IP has given the pair a real shot as young adults. It is time to discover whether Trunks can impress his Mai the same way Future Trunks did with his girl. So if you're on the fence about the boy, stay tuned for next month's new chapter!

What do you think about Dragon Ball's take on Trunks here?