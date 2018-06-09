‘Dragon Ball Super’ Poster Highlights Toppo’s Powerful Hakai

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power was full of big moments of the series for fans, but one of the most memorable events of Toei Animation’s anime series was when Universe 11’s Toppo transformed into a God of Destruction in the tournament’s final minutes.

The series is about to release the latest volume on DVD in Japan, and with it is a new poster for the series featuring Freeza’s battle with the dominant Toppo.

Volume 42 of the series encapsulates episode 124-126 of the series, which covers the battle between the remaining Universe 7 and 11 fighters. This was when Freeza made his last stand against the newly crowned God of Destruction Toppo but was quickly defeated and nearly eliminated.

The one to eventually defeat Toppo and his Hakai ability was Vegeta, who saw himself a bit in Toppo’s grasp for power and decides to use the opportunity to sacrifice the last bit of his energy and stamina in order to eliminate Toppo from the Tournament of Power. Toppo was an oppressive force in his brief time as a God of Destruction in the anime series, and this poster for the upcoming DVD is a good reminder of why.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.