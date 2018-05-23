‘Dragon Ball Super’ Tour Reveals More Tour Stops, New Teaser Trailer

Are you ready to bring a bit of Dragon Ball to your life? Well, you may not be able to visit Son Goku’s universe, but you can get a special look at the hero’s franchise this summer. If you didn’t know, Dragon Ball is coming to North America for an official tour, and a slew of new dates were just announced.

Oh, and there is a new teaser trailer. It’s a must-watch for any of you narration fans.

According to the tour’s new calendar, the Dragon Ball event will hit up a slew of conventions between July and October. You can check out the current listing below, but fans should note the list is not complete. Toei Animation has one more stop on its calendar that has yet to be announced.

Comic Con International in San Diego from July 18-22

Otakon in Washington, D.C. from August 10-12

Fan Expo Canada in Toronto from August 30-September 2

Rose City Comic Con in Portland from September 7-9

New York Comic Con in New York from October 4-7

Dallas Fan Days in Dallas from October 19-21

As you can see above, a promo for the tour has gone live on Youtube. The clip features some high-energy narration as each of the tour’s stops are given a shoutout. The trailer ends with a tease of what the tour with feature, letting fans know everything from Dragon Ball FighterZ to the Dragon Ball Super movie will make an appearance at the tour.

Will you hitting up one of these Dragon Ball tour dates? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

