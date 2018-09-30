‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals the Tournament of Power’s Official Rules

Dragon Ball Super’s English dub has concluded the Zeno Expo special match with Universe 9, and after it was completed the series clarified exactly what Goku and the others are in for with the Tournament of Power.

Not only are the stakes higher than ever with each universe’s existence on the line, the Tournament of Power’s battle royale will be the toughest battle Goku has ever faced.

The Grand Minister explained that the Tournament of Power will take place on a special stage in the Null Realm. To eliminate an opponent, all a fighter needs to do is knock them off the arena. But that’s where it gets a bit complicated.

It will be one match in where every universe’s fighter will fight at the same time. The universe with the most fighters remaining at the end of the 48 minutes, or with a single fighter, will be declared the winner. It’s a battle royale emphasizing teamwork above all else as every universe will be bringing ten competitors each, meaning there will be 80 fighters sharing the stage at the start of the Tournament of Power.

Techniques using flight will not be permitted in the Null Realm, and on top of this, no weapons (or other items) can be used. After the Zeno Expo, the Grand Minister notes that they’ve made changes accordingly due to what they witnessed in the fights (notably how Universe 9 used tricky techniques to try and win).

Naturally, the gods of the universes hate the idea that their fate rests in a battle royale but Goku is ready to take the challenge head on. The Omni-Kings and Grand Minister are excited for the tournament, and fans can’t wait for it to kick-off in full.

